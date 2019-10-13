Decision on Ku Nan’s corruption case tomorrow

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 1, 2019. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The decision on whether or not former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor will be called to enter defence for the charge of accepting bribe of RM2 million from a businessman three years ago, will be known tomorrow.

If the High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan decides in favour of the prosecution that there is a prima facie case against Tengku Adnan, then he will be called to enter his defence, but if the judge decides otherwise, Tengku Adnan will be acquitted and discharged.

According to the charge sheet, Tengku Adnan, 68, as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, has accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge, framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

On Jan 23 this year, Tengku Adnan maintained his not guilty plea before Justice Mohamed Zaini when the charge was read to him again on the first mention after the case was allowed to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court on Dec 14, 2018.

The trial began on July 2 with 23 prosecution witnesses including two former Kuala Lumpur mayors Tan Sri Ahmad Phesal Talib and Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz, and Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, called in to testify. — Bernama