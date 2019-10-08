Baru: Change in PDP model not affecting Pan Borneo Highway Project

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks to the reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim s

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A change in the project delivery partner (PDP) model for the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak will not affect the scope, safety and continuity of the project, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said by taking a similar approach as the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, the Works Ministry and the Sarawak Public Works Department will be adopting the existing technical expertise in implementing the project the conventional way.

“This is in line with the efforts of the government to optimise the cost of projects which give the highest impact to the country...the implementation mechanism of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak had been reviewed by retaining the specifications and the original scope,” he said.

He was replying to a written question by Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petrajaya) who wanted to the status of the highway construction and whether the termination of its PDP will affect the quality and construction duration for the project.

The reply was posted on Parliament website.

Baru clarified that a change in the model occurred after the government agreed to terminate the PDP based on the provisions of project delivery partner agreement.

“To ensure a smooth switch over, an evaluation was being conducted between PDP and Work Package Contract and the consultant appointed to finalise matters relating to the termination notice,” he said.

Baru added that as at Sept 30, the performance of the overall physical progress for Phase 1 of the project involving the alignment from Telok Melano to Miri was 41 per cent completed compared to the schedule of 43 per cent. — Bernama