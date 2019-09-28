No increase in background radiation levels around Lynas plant, says report

Lynas Corporation Ltd said in the report that it has put in place extensive processes to ensure that its operations are safe for employees, the environment, communities and customers. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Environmental monitoring shows that there has been no increase in background radiation levels in the seven years that the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP) has been in operation in Pahang, according to the Lynas Sustainability Report 2019.

Lynas Corporation Ltd said in the report that it has put in place extensive processes to ensure that its operations are safe for employees, the environment, communities and customers.

“Environmental radiation and radioactivity monitoring of water, air, soil and sediments samples at 1km, 5km, 10km and 20km from the Lynas plant are conducted in accordance with internationally accepted sampling and monitoring methods.

“Lynas’ safety reporting is aligned with the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) guidelines for the recording and reporting of occupational injuries and illnesses.

“We believe in safe production to ensure everyone working at Lynas returns home safely at the end of the day. There have been no fatalities arising from the operation of the plant since it commenced operation in late 2012,” the report further said.

In terms of communities and human rights, the report said Lynas’ engagement with communities in the area of operation is “active, inclusive and equitable”.

Local employees represent 97 per cent of Lynas Malaysia’s 650-strong workforce.

The report said Lynas is highly engaged with the local communities and that in FY2019 it extended its community outreach to include the broader Kuantan area.

Lynas’ contribution to the local communities includes an annual back-to-school programme of providing uniforms and educational materials for disadvantaged children, a bimonthly contribution to charitable homes, a bimonthly recycling programme and free health screening, sports events and plant visits, the report added. — Bernama