Man found dead in pool of blood in Ipoh

IPOH, Sept 23 — The body of a man with three stab wounds was found in front of an auto accessory shop in Jalan Lapangan Siber 1, in Bandar Seri Botani here tonight.

Ipoh acting police chief, Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said police received a report of a quarrel from a member of the public at about 8.05pm at the incident scene.

He said police rushed to the location and found a man lying in a pool of blood.

“Initial investigation found three stab wounds on the body of the victim, two in front and one at the back,” he told reporters at the scene here tonight.

Mohamad Nordin said the 45-year-old victim had just rented the top half of the premises two days ago and was still unemployed.

“It is believed there was only one suspect involved and the victim was stabbed with a sharp weapon which has yet to be found,” he said.

The case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama