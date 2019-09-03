FAM wants armoured transport for Harimau Malaya in Indonesia

Malaysia will face traditional rival Indonesia in a 2022 World Cup/2023 Asia Cup Qualifier this Thursday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has asked its Indonesian counterpart to have an armoured personnel carrier on standby when the Harimau Malaya plays In Jakarta for the World Cup qualifier this Thursday.

According to Harian Metro, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said prevailing tensions between the two countries meant the Malaysian contingent could receive a hostile reception then.

The team is staying at a hotel around a kilometre away from the Gelora Bung Karno stadium where the qualifier will be played and Hamdin said they wanted to prepare for all possibilities during the journey.

“We are not worried about the situation at the stadium itself as there are a lot of security personnel from both Malaysia and Indonesia guarding the perimeter, but there is a risk of provocation and chaos en route.

“FAM views this seriously and requested PSSI (Football Association of Indonesia) to make sure the team is ready to board the Barracuda near the hotel,” he said after a prayer ceremony here yesterday.

Barracuda is the name for derivatives of the TM-170 armoured personnel carrier that is used in both Malaysia and Indonesia.

Matches between both countries played in Jakarta have resulted in chaos on at least three occasions since 2010.

In 2010, Malaysian players and officials were forced to board a Barracuda to and from the Gelora Bung Karno stadium after several hundred Indonesian supporters threw missiles onto the pitch during the Asean Federation Federation (AFF) Cup Final.

At the 2011 SEA Games, a stampede occurred which resulted in two deaths.

Last year, the Malaysian national youth team was attacked by Indonesian fans after the Under-19 AFF Cup semi-final in East Java.