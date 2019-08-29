Police identify dead woman found stuffed in suitcase in Shah Alam

Police have identified the body of a woman stuffed in a brown luggage bag in a drain in Persiaran Kuala Selangor, Section 27 here on Monday as Tan Siew Mee. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 29 — Police have identified the body of a woman stuffed in a brown luggage bag in a drain in Persiaran Kuala Selangor, Section 27 here on Monday as Tan Siew Mee.

Shah Alam police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police are looking for the victim’s husband, Lim Ah [email protected] Kok Hoe who is also known as William from Georgetown, Penang to facilitate investigations.

He said members of the public with information on the incident can contact the case investigation officer, ASP Mohamad Daniel Lee Abdullah at 03-55202222 or any nearest police station.

Earlier, the identity of the 52-year-old woman from Pokok Sena, Kedah was obtained via a finger print scan at the National Registration Department and the woman was working as a restaurant manager at a shopping centre in Subang Jaya near here, he added.

He said the victim was found renting a condominium in Subang Jaya with her unemployed 79-year-old husband.

“The post-mortem report found 13 stab wounds on the chest and stomach of the woman apart from a slash wound on her neck, believed using a sharp weapon. The cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds to the abdomen’ and the victim was believed to have died more than 72 hours when her body was found on Monday.

“To date, the body of the victim is still at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and has not been claimed,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the victim’s friend lodged a report at USJ 8 police station on Saturday after failing to contact her friend since last Friday while attempts to reach the victim’s husband were also unsuccessful.

He added that initial investigations found the woman was not a robbery victim as her valuables were found with her possession when the body was found.

Baharudin said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and investigations on the motive of the murder was still going on.

In the incident on Monday, the woman’s body was found inside a suitcase at the location by two telecommunication company employees who were inspecting underground cable works at about 5.30am. — bERNAMA