Report: Leaked Kedah’s Budget 2020 presentation file shows Kulim airport to have two runways

The proposed Kulim International Airport is about five times the size of the Penang International Airport. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — A leaked presentation from Kedah's Budget 2020 dialogue revealed that the proposed Kulim International Airport (KXP) is to sit on a 17sq km plot of land on the state’s border with Penang and have two runways.

The Star newspaper, which said it obtained the leaked presentation from yesterday’s closed-door dialogue with Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and senior government servants, reported that KXP’s development will be financed by the sale of an 18sq km plot of land around the proposed airport site.

According to the report, the project is expected to generate RM3.8 billion in private investments in the vicinity and create up to 18,000 jobs.

The proposed KXP is about five times the size of the Penang International Airport (PIA), which occupies a mere 3.3sq km and has only one runway, while the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s land covers 100sq km and has three runways, The Star reported.

An airport expert told the daily that KXP’s two runways will enable one flight movement, whether landing or takeoff, per minute, or 60 flight movements an hour.

“It is ideal for clockwork efficiency in managing both cargo and passenger flights,” the unnamed person was quoted saying.

While Kedah MB Mukhriz has said the Kulim airport will only handle cargo, his Penang counterpart Chow Kon Yeow has been sceptical.

Chow previously expressed concern that the Kulim airport may steal away Penang’s position as the northern regional gateway to foreign visitors, especially those from China, as well as its current position as Malaysia’s manufacturing hub.

According to The Star, the land marked for development into KXP is 10km from Sungai Petani town, and is currently being used to cultivate oil palm and rice.

It also reported the construction of a new interchange along the North-South Expressway, north of Muda River, that would be connected to the new airport.

Malay Mail is trying to verify the details of the alleged leaked proposal.