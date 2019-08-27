Dr M: Malaysian investors overseas can help country achieve developed status

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a dialogue session and dinner with the Malaysian diaspora in Hanoi August 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

HANOI, Aug 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged Malaysian investors and businessmen overseas to do their part to help the country achieve developed status by 2025.

The prime minister said he is happy to see many Malaysians investing and doing business in various fields all over the world.

“This is a very good thing. We want Malaysia to help in the economy of these friendly countries.

“Apart from that, it can help to improve the economy of Malaysia when we can export to and import goods from these countries.

“We missed (Vision) 2020, maybe 2025... this means all business people must contribute much on the economic development of Malaysia,” he said at a dialogue session and dinner with the Malaysian diaspora here last night.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Datuk Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa.

The event was attended by about 200 Malaysians in Vietnam, mostly business people.

Dr Mahathir arrived in Hanoi last night for a three-day official visit to the socialist republic at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Dr Mahathir also said Arabs are welcome to invest in Malaysia, especially in real estate.

“There is room for them to come. They have lots of interest in Malaysia,” he said.

He said Malaysia is a blessed country because it is free from natural disasters, internal problems and conflict.

There was also no mass migration from Malaysia, he said.

“We are a country with various races, religions, languages and cultures. Despite the differences, we can live together peacefully.

“Some might have migrated but the number is not big and they (Malaysians) still keep the Malaysian passport because they want to return home one day,” he said. — Bernama