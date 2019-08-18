Immigration Dept denies unjust treatment of Namibia envoy’s nephews

The Malaysian Immigration Department has denied allegations that it had acted unjustly against two nephews of the Namibian High Commissioner to Malaysia. ― Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Malaysian Immigration Department has denied allegations that it had acted unjustly against two nephews of the Namibian High Commissioner to Malaysia in an incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Monday (August 12).

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the two men were taken to the department’s operations office in KLIA merely to obtain further information about their social visit to the country.

“Both of them had earlier failed to provide satisfactory answers at the Immigration arrival counter,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, the media reported that Namibia High Commissioner Anne Namakau Mutelo claimed that her nephews, Adventure Simataa Simasiku and Roydie Mabengano Simasiku, were detained by an Immigration officer for three hours after arriving in the country at 6.25pm.

Mutelo claimed that the officers’ actions of detaining them illegally violated the rights of the Namibians.

Khairul Dzaimee said during the incident, Motelo had rushed into the operations room and questioned the department’s standard operating procedure.

He said that this should not have been done by a High Commissioner and following this, the department would send a letter to Wisma Putra to protest Mutelo’s actions.

“A protest letter would be sent next week because Mutelo had tried to intervene in the operations of a government agency and created an uproar over something that is not true,” he said. — Bernama