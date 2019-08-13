Chronology of Nora Quoirin’s disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Following is the chronology of events relating to the disappearance of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, from a resort in Seremban, Negri Sembilan:
- August 3, 2019 — Nora Anne Quoirin arrives at The Dusun Pantai Hill Resort in Seremban, Negri Sembilan with her family for a holiday.
- August 4, 2019 — The teenager, who has a learning disability, is found missing by her family members at 8 am.
- August 4, 2019 — Police receive information about the victim’s disappearance from the resort’s owners after being alerted to the situation by the family.
- August 4, 2019 — A search and rescue (SAR) mission is conducted by firemen and police personnel from the K9 Tracker Dog Unit of the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent.
- August 5, 2019 — Authorities including the police and members of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela) maintain tight security control at the resort area where Nora Anne was reported missing.
- August 5, 2019 — The police’s Air Wing Unit also joins in the SAR operation.
- August 5, 2019 — Air surveillance is carried out around Gunung Berembun (Mount Berembun) and along the riverbank of Sungai Berembun.
- August 5, 2019 — A platoon from the General Operations Force’s (GOF) 4th Batallion in Cheras is also deployed to the location to assist with the search.
- August 6, 2019 — The SAR operation enters the third day, with the participation of 159 personnel from various security agencies.
- August 7, 2019 — Police record statements from 20 witnesses including the victim’s family members to assist in the investigation.
- August 7, 2019 — The SAR operation which enters its fourth day, is carried out with 206 personnel from various security agencies.
- August 8, 2019 — A total of 247 personnel from various security agencies actively search for the victim.
- August 8, 2019 — Nora Anne’s SAR operation is led by the police’s special Senoi Praaq Unit (made up of indigenous people).
- August 8, 2019 — The services of a GOF helicopter with advanced technology is used to help locate Nora Anne.
- August 8, 2019 — A recording of Nora Anne’s mother calling out to her in an affectionate manner is played through a loudspeaker during the operation.
- August 9, 2019 — The SAR operation enters its sixth day, and is reinforced with the presence of two officers and 21 personnel from the police’s elite VAT 69 Commando unit
- August 9, 2019 — Nine drones are brought in to help with the SAR operation.
- August 9, 2019 — Residents of Pantai, Negri Sembilan hold a Solat Hajat (special prayers) at the Pantai Kariah Mosque after Friday prayers seeking divine intervention to aid the search efforts.
- August 10, 2019 — On the seventh day of SAR operations, the search radius was reduced from 6 km to 4 km from the scene.
- August 10, 2019 — Local Orang Asli (indigenous people) offer to help find Nora Anne using traditional methods based on their beliefs.
- August 10, 2019 — Nora Anne’s family express appreciation to members of the SAR operation who are sacrificing their Aidiladha celebration to look for the missing teen.
- August 11, 2019 — On the eighth day of SAR operations, Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop opens a special hotline ‘0111-2285058’ to allow members of the public to channel any information they know regarding the case.
- August 11, 2019 — A volunteer group of hikers joins in the SAR operation.
- August 12, 2019 — The SAR operation enters its ninth day, with a strength of 348 personnel from various security agencies.
- August 12, 2019 — Nora Anne’s family offers a reward of RM50,000 to anyone who can provide information about the whereabouts of the missing teen.
- August 12, 2019 — Police from Ireland, England, and France come down to help with the SAR operation.
- August 12, 2019 — A group of five Islamic medical practitioners volunteer to assist in the search.
- August 12, 2019 — Media practitioners are invited to join in the SAR operation for the very first time.
- August 13, 2019 — On the tenth day of the SAR operation, a volunteer hikers team who are part of the operation find the body of a Caucasian woman at 1.57pm, about 2.5 km from The Dusun Pantai Hill resort.
- August 13, 2019 (8.55pm): Police confirm the body found is of Nora Anne after positive identification by her family members. — Bernama