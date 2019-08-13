Malay Mail

Chronology of Nora Quoirin’s disappearance

Published 21 minutes ago on 13 August 2019

A woman takes a picture of a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Following is the chronology of events relating to the disappearance of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, from a resort in Seremban, Negri Sembilan:

  • August 3, 2019 — Nora Anne Quoirin arrives at The Dusun Pantai Hill Resort in Seremban, Negri Sembilan with her family for a holiday.
  • August 4, 2019 — The teenager, who has a learning disability, is found missing by her family members at 8 am.
  • August 4, 2019 — Police receive information about the victim’s disappearance from the resort’s owners after being alerted to the situation by the family.
  • August 4, 2019 — A search and rescue (SAR) mission is conducted by firemen and police personnel from the K9 Tracker Dog Unit of the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent.
  • August 5, 2019 — Authorities including the police and members of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela) maintain tight security control at the resort area where Nora Anne was reported missing.
  • August 5, 2019 — The police’s Air Wing Unit also joins in the SAR operation.
  • August 5, 2019 — Air surveillance is carried out around Gunung Berembun (Mount Berembun) and along the riverbank of Sungai Berembun.
  • August 5, 2019 — A platoon from the General Operations Force’s (GOF) 4th Batallion in Cheras is also deployed to the location to assist with the search.
  • August 6, 2019 — The SAR operation enters the third day, with the participation of 159 personnel from various security agencies.
  • August 7, 2019 — Police record statements from 20 witnesses including the victim’s family members to assist in the investigation.
    Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 9, 2019. — AFP pic
  • August 7, 2019 — The SAR operation which enters its fourth day, is carried out with 206 personnel from various security agencies.
  • August 8, 2019 — A total of 247 personnel from various security agencies actively search for the victim.
  • August 8, 2019 — Nora Anne’s SAR operation is led by the police’s special Senoi Praaq Unit (made up of indigenous people).
  • August 8, 2019 — The services of a GOF helicopter with advanced technology is used to help locate Nora Anne.
  • August 8, 2019 — A recording of Nora Anne’s mother calling out to her in an affectionate manner is played through a loudspeaker during the operation.
  • August 9, 2019 — The SAR operation enters its sixth day, and is reinforced with the presence of two officers and 21 personnel from the police’s elite VAT 69 Commando unit 
  • August 9, 2019 — Nine drones are brought in to help with the SAR operation.
  • August 9, 2019 — Residents of Pantai, Negri Sembilan hold a Solat Hajat (special prayers) at the Pantai Kariah Mosque after Friday prayers seeking divine intervention to aid the search efforts.
  • August 10, 2019 — On the seventh day of SAR operations, the search radius was reduced from 6 km to 4 km from the scene.
  • August 10, 2019 — Local Orang Asli (indigenous people) offer to help find Nora Anne using traditional methods based on their beliefs.
    Nora Anne’s parents, Sebastian Quoirin and Meabh Quoirin thanks the search and rescue team near The Dusun August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian police source
  • August 10, 2019 — Nora Anne’s family express appreciation to members of the SAR operation who are sacrificing their Aidiladha celebration to look for the missing teen.
  • August 11, 2019 — On the eighth day of SAR operations, Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop opens a special hotline ‘0111-2285058’ to allow members of the public to channel any information they know regarding the case.
  • August 11, 2019 — A volunteer group of hikers joins in the SAR operation.
  • August 12, 2019 — The SAR operation enters its ninth day, with a strength of 348 personnel from various security agencies.
  • August 12, 2019 — Nora Anne’s family offers a reward of RM50,000 to anyone who can provide information about the whereabouts of the missing teen.
  • August 12, 2019 — Police from Ireland, England, and France come down to help with the SAR operation.
  • August 12, 2019 — A group of five Islamic medical practitioners volunteer to assist in the search.
  • August 12, 2019 — Media practitioners are invited to join in the SAR operation for the very first time.
    The body of 15-year-old Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin which was found in the jungle near Seremban is brought to the Seremban Hospital August 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
  • August 13, 2019 — On the tenth day of the SAR operation, a volunteer hikers team who are part of the operation find the body of a Caucasian woman at 1.57pm, about 2.5 km from The Dusun Pantai Hill resort.
  • August 13, 2019 (8.55pm): Police confirm the body found is of Nora Anne after positive identification by her family members. — Bernama

