Crowdfund for missing Irish teen raises RM178,568

A vehicle from the Fire and Rescue Department’s K9 Unit leaves The Dusun in Kampung Baru Pantai, Seremban August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — An online fundraising campaign the aunt of missing 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin launched to help efforts to find her is over halfway to its target of £50,000 (RM255,084).

Aisling Agnew started the fund on Monday and has so far collected £35,273 from 769 donors who wanted to help cover the expenses of other family members headed to Malaysia join the search.

“On behalf of our entire family, we are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can.

“If you are close by please get out and join the search and pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay,” Agnew said on the GoFundMe page.

Aisling also posted about her missing niece on August 4, on Twitter saying: “Urgent. Please help and share. My niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban, Malaysia. She is 15 with special needs and hasn’t been seen since everyone went to bed last night.”

The family earlier set up an email address to accept information on Quoirin.

The search for Quoirin is in its fourth day today but police are treating her disappearance as a missing person’s case rather than an abduction as the family claims.

On Sunday, the teenager was reportedly found missing from her living room in the morning at The Dusun Resort, a tropical rainforest resort in Seremban, 63km south of Kuala Lumpur.

BBC reported that Quoirin, the daughter of Irish-French couple and who arrived from London with her family on Saturday, was here for a two-week trip.