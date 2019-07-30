PKR leaders, members should emulate PM, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said PKR leaders and members should emulate Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he still gives priority to party matters despite helming the nation the second time around. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 30 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders and members should emulate Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he still gives priority to party matters despite helming the nation the second time around, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the reminder also applied to herself as she was the chairman of PKR’s Advisory Council.

“If we were to use Dr Mahathir as a reference, he was prime minister before for 22 years and is now again holding the post but still gives room for party matters.

“Being in a party, we (politicians) move up (elected by members) based on party policies. So it is better for us to strengthen it (give priority to the party),” she told reporters after attending a dinner organised by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) and Klang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI) at the Setia City Convention Centre here tonight.

She said this in commenting on media reports about several PKR leaders allegedly skipping the party’s Central Leadership Council meeting on Sunday.

Among those named were PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Selangor PKR chairman Amirudin Shari, who is also Selangor Mentri Besar, PKR vice president and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamarudin and PKR women’s wing head Haniza Mohd Talha.

Wan Azizah also pointed out that although PKR was said to be facing various challenges including discipline of members, it was not something unusual for a political party.

“Before this PKR has also faced challenges like when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR president) was jailed. This time no one believes that PKR can overcome them.

“In fact, in the past some had said that we (PKR) were a mosquito party but since then, we kept growing. Each challenge we face will only make PKR stronger,” she added. — Bernama