Perak cops probing anti-DAP Facebook page over claim forensic report in rape case missing

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Perak police will investigate a Facebook page that claimed a forensic report in relation to an ongoing rape case involving a state executive councillor has gone missing.

In a statement today, Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said it has lodged a report against the page called “1 Malaysia Tolak DAP’ page”, after it cited an alleged quote by an MCA women’s wing leader.

“An investigation paper has been opened and the case will be probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 500 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

Section 233 handles “improper use of network facilities or network service”, while Section 500 deals with defamation.

Razarudin said the forensic report has not yet been submitted by the Chemical Department and the hospital.

“The irresponsible statement made by the owner of the 1 Malaysia Tolak DAP page is defamatory, and can challenge the professionalism of the Royal Malaysia Police, which has carried out the investigations transparently and meticulously,” he added.

He also advised the public against making speculations and baseless accusations which could affect police investigation into the case.

Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of raping his Indonesia domestic help at this house in Ipoh, and was later released on bail.

Razarudin previously said that statements were taken from both Yong and the 23-year-old Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations.