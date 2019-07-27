World terrorism ends when we stop Israel’s injustice against Palestinians, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahahir Mohamad had on many occasions defended his views against the Israeli State. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The seizure of Palestanian land to form the illegal State of Israel has been the main cause of terrorism in the world, Tun Dr Mahahir Mohamad told Turkish news agency, Anadolu Agency, in a report today.

The prime minister said if the causes of terrorism is not dealt with, then it would be difficult to put a stop to it.

“The main thing that we think we should always stress is the causes of terrorism. Today, there is already a consensus almost to blame terrorism on Muslims.

“But the fact you said, after the seizure of Palestine, and the disregard of international law by Israel, this has led to so-called acts of terrorism. But in order to get rid of terrorism, we need to know the reason why they terrorise unless you treat the causes of terrorism, you are not going to be able to stop terrorism,” he was quoted in the report.

Dr Mahathir suggested that the State of Israel should allow the previous Palestinian people to return back to reclaim their property, or at least agree on the two-state solution and stop the Israelis from building settlements in the Palestinian territory.

“And if we know, beside this, the causes for terrorism, and we treat them, we take action to stop this injustice perpetrated on the Palestinians, I think there will be less terrorism or no terrorism all over the world,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said though there has not been enough news coverage and accurate reporting on the actual situation of the Palestinian problem, he said Malaysia and Turkey can continue to keep the issue alive in order for it to be addressed at the global stage.

“There is an attempt to just kill the issue completely as if nothing has happened. But the fact is that there is a great deal of injustice perpetrated against the Palestinians and we intend, I think both Turkey and Malaysia intend, to keep this problem alive, so that the world will appreciate the injustice that has been done to the Palestinians.

“With regard to the Palestinian problem, the clear truth about it is that it has not been given enough airing either in the media or on TV. That seems to be an agreement on the part of the media not to highlight the problems of Palestine,” said Dr Mahathir, citing the Israeli act against international law to have been omitted from news reports.

Dr Mahathir had on many occasions defended his views against the Israeli State and still held firm in calling Jews 'hooked nosed', an act that caused him to be previously accused of anti-Semitism.

The new Pakatan Harapan government has doubled down on its condemnations against Israel and Zionists while backing Palestinians amid the long-standing Middle East conflict.

Putrajaya was also firm in prohibiting Israeli athletes from participating in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships to be held in Kuching later this year.