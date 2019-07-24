Former ‘Raja Lawak’ star charged with molesting employee

Former comedian, Sulaiman Ibrahim, better known as ‘Leman Raja Lawak’, was charged in the Magistrate’s court here today on two counts of outraging the modesty of his employee last November. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Former comedian, Sulaiman Ibrahim, better known as ‘Leman Raja Lawak’ for his involvement in the ‘Raja Lawak’ reality show, was charged in the Magistrate’s court here today on two counts of outraging the modesty of his employee last November.

The 38-year-old Sulaiman, who is now the managing director of a production company pleaded not guilty to the charges read before Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir.

According to the first charge, Sulaiman is accused of using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of the 27-year-old woman in a hotel room in Puchong at about 4.10am on November 12 last year.

As for the second, he is accused of committing the same offence on the same woman in an office in Jalan Permai, Taman Perindustrian Puchong, here on November 16, 2018.

Both charges were read under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which upon conviction provides for an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine, caning, or any two of such punishments.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Amir Abdul Hamid asked for a bail of RM5,000 with one surety for both charges.

However, Sulaiman’s lawyer Mohd Ridzuan Muhamad pleaded for a lower amount on the grounds that his client’s wife was heavily pregnant besides having to care for their other child aged two.

“My client’s production company has been operating only recently and has yet to break even and therefore I am requesting for the bail amount to be lowered,” Mohd Ridzuan said.

Mohamad Ikhwan set bail at 4,000 with one surety for both charges and an additional condition for the accused not to be in contact with the victim. He also fixed Sept 6 for remention of the case.

Sulaiman had joined the Raja Lawak show during its fifth season in 2012. — Bernama