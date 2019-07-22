Cops nab man over ‘Superman’ stunt by kids on back of moving car in Pasir Gudang (VIDEO)

Two boys were caught on camera clinging to the back of a silver Toyota Vios in Pasir Gudang. — Picture courtesy of Armada JB WhatsApp group

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a recent viral video showing two boys clinging on to the back of a silver Toyota Vios in a daredevil stunt as the car moved through roads in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

The man is believed to be the car owner.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said the man was arrested at 7.45pm yesterday at a house in Taman Nusa Damai in Pasir Gudang and have also impounded the car.

“Police believe the suspect was the vehicle’s driver during the stunt. We also seized the Toyota Vios car that was believed to have been used in the stunt,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said added that police also recorded the statements from three boys aged between 10 and 12 over a six-second clip of the shocking stunt that spread on social media over the weekend.

“One of the children is the suspect’s son,” he said.

The man will be remanded until tomorrow for investigation under Section 366 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others.