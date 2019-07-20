Syabas: Restoration 59pc completed after Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant resumed operations

Syabas Customer Relationship and Communication Department head Abdul Raof Ahmah in a statement said as of 12pm today the water supply in seven affected regions has been 59 per cent restored. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) today said that the water disruption caused by odour pollution at the Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant has been 59 per cent restored.

Syabas Customer Relationship and Communication Department head Abdul Raof Ahmah in a statement said as of 12pm today the restoration of the total areas in seven affected regions has reached 59 per cent.

Earlier Syabas had said that they were in the process of raising and stabilising the reservoir levels and pressure in the distribution system and supply restoration process is underway in stages.

The seven affected areas are n Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Abdul Raof had earlier said the Air Selangor Water Quality Unit, in collaboration with Hulu Selangor District Council, have carried out an investigation to identify the source of pollution.

“The investigations showed that the high level of odour originated from Sungai Liam, Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor.

“Relevant enforcement agencies will make a public announcement with regards to the pollution from the area,” he said.

Repair works on the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant which was scheduled for July 23 has been postponed due to the unexpected water disruption yesterday.

The odour pollution was detected at the three locations yesterday afternoon, which led to the plant's temporary closure, affecting 1,133 areas and 1,166,842 consumsers in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

A code red emergency was then activated, with the Selangor state government, National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and state disaster unit notified about the matter.

Members of the public may obtain the latest information and status updates through the company’s website, Air Selangor smartphone application, or via Facebook and Twitter.