TMJ consents to be Esports Malaysia’s royal adviser

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim receiving a Esports Malaysia Association (ESM) jersey, emblazoned with his initials TMJ, from the association’s general secretary Hisham Darus. — Picture courtesy of HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook

JOHOR BARU, July 18 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has consented to be the royal adviser to the Esports Malaysia Association (ESM) after meeting with the group’s representative yesterday.

The announcement was made on Tunku Ismail’s official Facebook page in a post late last night.

Earlier, the 35-year-old heir to the Johor throne received an audience consisting of representatives from the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) and ESM at the Thistle Hotel in Johor Baru.

Those present included MYC president Jufitri Joha, his deputy Muhammad Fadzli Hasan and Johor Youth Council president Md Salleheen Mohamad. The ESM delegation was represented by its general secretary Hisham Darus.

Tunku Ismail, commonly called TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor), also received a personalised ESM jersey emblazoned with his initials, which Hisham presented to him.

ESM is the official national e-Sports association in Malaysia and is registered under the Malaysian Sports Commission. The association aims to spearhead the development of e-Sports in the country.