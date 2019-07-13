IGP says never made any promise to bring Ali Amir Batcha’s case to AG

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador says former police officer Md Ali Amir Batcha has the right to pursue efforts to seek redress based on the principles of natural justice and file an appeal because this was his constitutional right. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has denied that he gave an undertaking that he would bring to the attention of Attorney General Tommy Thomas the case of former police officer Md Ali Amir Batcha who was alleged to have been involved in a series of robberies in the 1990s.

Md Ali had made the claim after a meeting with the IGP at Bukit Aman yesterday.

“I never made any promise to bring this matter up with the AG as he had claimed,” the IGP said in a statement here today.

Abdul Hamid said at the meeting, Md Ali had claimed that he was a victim of slander and injustice because he was blocked by certain parties from appealing his case.

He said Md Ali had the right to pursue efforts to seek redress based on the principles of natural justice and file an appeal because this was his constitutional right.

Md Ali, 65, who was then with the Serious Crimes Division, Johor Baru is demanding that the Pakatan Harapan government set up a special tribunal to reopen investigations into the case, claiming that he was falsely accused of being involved in the robberies.

He claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy and wants to clear his name.

He was detained without trial under the Emergency Ordinance at the Simpang Renggam detention centre for three years from 1997 and also dismissed from the force. ― Bernama