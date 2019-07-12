Amanah veep proposes Muhyiddin for DPM when Anwar replaces Dr M

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Saying it would ensure political stability, Datuk Husam Musa has nominated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for deputy prime minister when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim takes over the reins of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Husam told Sinar Harian in an interview published today that Anwar should consider a Malay leader not from his own party PKR to maintain the current political equilibrium demonstrated by current PM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I am emboldening myself today to discuss this topic, and I propose that Anwar pick a Malay leader not one from PKR as an indicator of reciprocating Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s move to appoint someone not from PPBM to become the deputy prime minister who is Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“I suggest [to Anwar], appoint a deputy prime minister from PPBM, that is Muhyiddin; if it is Muhyiddin, surely it would be a combination that can secure the transition of power,” Husam told the Malay daily.

The Amanah vice-president made the suggestion while weighing in on the latest debate over the government leadership transition timeline between Dr Mahathir and Anwar.

Husam said he would not read too much into a timeline for the transition of power after Dr Mahathir recently indicated that he would step down after three years instead of two, after putting the country in a semblance of order.

According to Husam, the timeline is subjective but the leadership transition is certain to happen.

“I am not putting a time limit on it as this matter is subjective.

“The process of transition of power must orderly and towards the most experienced leaders to control the country,” he was quoted as saying.

The Kelantanese politician said more importance should be given to the next generation of leaders after Dr Mahathir and Anwar, noting that many were pinning their hopes on the two men’s children — Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir and Nurul Izzah Anwar respectively.

“Imagine, if these two future leaders were to clash again, I see bringing no benefit to the country,” Husam told Sinar Harian.

“I am confident Dr Mahathir already has his own plan of when the transition of power will happen and I am sure he will not be swayed into making the transition happen in the midst of disagreement (between the families),” he added.