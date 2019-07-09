Dr M: Malaysia to establish Proton assembly plant in Pakistan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hands over a replica of a Proton X70 key to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan at the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for Proton’s manufacturing assembly plant Pakistan March 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia is looking forward to the establishment of Proton Holdings Berhad’s automotive assembly plant in Pakistan.

He made the announcement in his speech at the 32nd Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) International Achievement Awards here tonight.

“I would also like to suggest to Malaysian businessmen to look into the various available trade opportunities in Pakistan.

“There is immensely huge untapped potential to enhance bilateral trade between Malaysia and Pakistan,” he said. Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem and Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia is committed to providing business-friendly environment and cooperation for anyone who desires to invest here.

He drove home the point that Malaysia and Pakistan, being friendly nations with a combined population of 224 million, make for a very large consumer market.

“Our unique relationship and closeness should be tapped so that we can exploit this massive market to the advantage of both nations.

“Since each have their own unique industries and economic activities, we have a lot of areas to venture without having to compete with each other.

“In fact, as Malaysia hopes for greater economic cooperation, mutual exchange of knowledge and expansion of trade with Pakistan, we look towards a collaboration of complementing each other,” he said.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that Malaysia and Pakistan need to share their strengths and overcome each other’s weaknesses to emerge as an economic force globally.

“I am happy to note that the Right Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, shares the same sentiments and is very keen to explore all available potential in our bilateral interests,” he said.

Dr Mahathir opined that the business community is the back bone of the economy and therefore both leaders can play significant roles in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

At the event, the Brand of the Year award was given to G'Five Mobile Pvt Ltd, MIA Corporation received the Customer Excellence award, the Leadership Excellence in Global Education award was given to Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim, and the Fastest Growing Company of the Year award went to Mari Petroleum Pvt Ltd. — Bernama