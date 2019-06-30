Haziq pleads with Dr M for fair treatment over sex video

Haziq said he hopes Dr Mahathir remains impartial over the sex scandal.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz today said that he had been made a “black sheep” and urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be fair in his treatment of the sex video scandal implicating Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“I hope Dr Mahathir would be fair in this matter. My family and I are not rich and it has been difficult for us to face the future.

“The video that was recorded was an act of treachery, I have been made a scapegoat, I hope Dr Mahathir would do what is best for the country,” he said.

Haziq once again insisted that he is a victim in the scandal, saying the alleged tryst was supposed to be private, but instead recorded and released.

Haziq, the Santubong PKR Youth chief, said he went public with his confession because he believed the Pakatan Harapan government would be fair in administering justice.

“There are still many people who doubt that Azmin is corrupt. I was also a government servant and I know the salary that Azmin received. With that salary, it is impossible for him to have that luxurious lifestyle; not only for him, but also his family members,” he claimed.

Haziq, in the posting, said he and his family have been punished for simply speaking the truth and that they now live in constant fear.

“After the video was leaked, I realised my mistake and I really want to go back to the right path but I feel weak,” he added.

On June 12, Haziq had confessed to being one of two men in the video and claimed that the other was Azmin.

Azmin has since denied any involvement in the sex video, dismissing it as a “nefarious” plot to destroy his political career.

Police have since set up a special task force led by Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed to look into the case.