Deputy minister gives statement to police on sex video linked to aide

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media at the Primary Industries and Commodities Ministry in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, June 14 — Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today gave his statement to Melaka police in connection with a viral sex video linked to his senior private secretary.

Shamsul Iskandar, the Member of Parliament for Hang Tuah Jaya, said he would cooperate with the police in their investigation into the case involving Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who has been suspended from his post following the sex video scandal.

“Bukit Aman police contacted my office yesterday asking me to present myself at the police station at 6.30 pm today to give a statement and help in the investigation,” he told reporters at the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present at the event was PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is the MP for Port Dickson.

Haziq Abdullah has made a confession via a video on social media that he was in a video showing two men engaging in sexual acts. He also alleged that the other person was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin has categorically denied the allegation, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career. — Bernama