Shukri says mission accomplished, time to leave MACC

Mohd Shukri said he has completed the task given by the Pakatan Harapan government when he took on the position to head the MACC in May 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Outgoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull today said that he has completed his mission for the anti-graft body and the time has come for him to leave.

His comments come an hour after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that human rights lawyer Latheefa Koya has been appointed to head the agency.

Responding to Malay Mail, Mohd Shukri said he believes he has completed the task given by the Pakatan Harapan government when he took on the position to head the MACC on May 17, 2018.

“My mission is accomplished. I've done everything for the MACC.

“I’ve placed the MACC on the right track now. All officers are very united and the support from the public was very strong. So it’s time to leave,” he said.

Mohd Shukri’s contract was allowed to expire ahead of its deadline on May 17, 2020.

In a statement today, the PMO said Latheefa would serve as MACC chief for two years beginning June 1.

The statement stated that her appointment is among the steps towards reform in government institutions.

The PMO also said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to Mohd Shukri's request for early retirement as chief commissioner; changes to the position are by royal assent.

“In line with subsection 5(1) of the MACC Act, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also consented to the appointment of Latheefa as the new head of the anti-corruption agency.

“We also extend our appreciation to Mohd Shukri, who has made tremendous contributions to the nation during his tenure,” the PMO said.

In 2016, Mohd Shukri, then second in the MACC hierarchy, had opted to retire early but returned May 17, 2018 when he was reappointed to head the MACC after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the general election.

During his first early retirement, Mohd Shukri delivered an emotional parting speech and alleged he was threatened with sacking by certain “individuals” from the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

He revealed he even received a live bullet in an apparent death threat, saying he and his fellow investigators were placed under immense pressure, including having their witnesses spirited away.

After PH took over, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Mohd Shukri’s reappointment was because the latter was vastly experienced and familiar with past wrongdoings of BN especially surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Bhd saga.

When he was reappointed back in 2018, Mohd Shukri also held an emotional tell-all press conference with the media, on how the previous BN government tried shutting him off.