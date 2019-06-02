Raya exodus: Traffic flow increase but still smooth in major highways as at 10.30pm

File picture of traffic on the PLUS highway. PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman when contacted said heavy traffic was reported on highways heading to the north and south of the federal capital. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Despite the traffic flow on major expressways being reported to increase in volume, it was still smooth and under control as at 10.30pm.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman when contacted said heavy traffic was reported on highways heading to the north and south of the federal capital.

“Traffic flow is slow from Alor Setar (south) to Alor Setar (north) due to the removal of a lorry which had overturned at Kilometre 48.7 northbound.

“However, the accident did not affect traffic and the situation was under control,” he said

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 for both directions was also reported smooth so far.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free number at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama