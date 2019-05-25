45 NGOs to send memorandum to Dr Mahathir to cancel PSR project

Pemenang chairman Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff said the memorandum would be prepared after discussions with the 45 NGOS involved. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, May 25 — Forty-five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Penang plant to send a joint memorandum to request the intervention of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to cancel the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

Penang Malay Association president (Pemenang) Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latif, speaking on behalf of the 45 NGOs, said the memorandum would be prepared after discussions with the 45 NGOs involved and that copies will be handed over to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“Tun Dr Mahathir’s concern and intervention are necessary as the state government does not want to hear the people’s grouses and wants to continue with the project despite receiving protests from various parties.

“We are confident that Tun Dr Mahathir will give serious attention to this memorandum because he is very concerned about the people’s problems,” he told a press conference, here today.

Beside Pemenang, among the other NGOs involved are the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP), 4B Youth Alumni, the Tanjung Bunga Residents Association and Penang Malay Chamber of Commerce.

The PSR project was planned by the Penang state government to finance the Penang Transport Master Plan which is expected to cost RM49 billion to solve traffic congestion problems. — Bernama