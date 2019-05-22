Dr M: Govt to offer scholarships to Palestinian students

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an Iftar event organised by PCOM at Puspanitapuri in Putrajaya May 22, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the government has decided to offer scholarships to Palestinian students to pursue bachelor, masters, and PhD courses in 12 Malaysian universities.

The scholarships worth RM11.48 million will be offered through the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM).

The Prime Minister made the announcement at an Iftar event organised by PCOM at Puspanitapuri, here.

Also present was his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, former Hamas chairman Khalid Meshaal and PCOM chairman Muslim Abu Umar.

Among the 12 universities are Albukhary International University, Mahsa University, Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis, Multimedia University, UCSI University, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Sunway University, Universiti Kuala Lumpur and Universiti Utara Malaysia.

This is an initiative of Education Minister Maszlee Malik. ― Bernama