Education Ministry wants greater cross-cultural exposure in schools, varsities

Graduates attend the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony in Gombak November 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLUANG, May 20 — The Education Ministry wants greater cross-cultural exposure among students in schools and varsities to forge better multiracial harmony.

Its minister Maszlee Malik said activities to the effect including through the curricula would result in greater understanding on living together.

“To me what is more important is appreciating each other. Through curricular activities, common activities, it will bring us closer.

“We do not want this to be just in theory but practised so that we understand the true meaning of living together,” he told reporters after officiating a plaque handing over ceremony for a special aid programme for Rumah Harapan in Kampung Parit Haji Hashim here yesterday.

The Simpang Renggam MP was commenting on statement by Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha on Friday that the Islamic education subject only focused on Islam.

Jufitri said exposure on other religions was also necessary for better multiracial harmony. — Bernama