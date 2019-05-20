DAP wants to remove Maszlee as education minister? Lies! says Kit Siang

Education Minister Maszlee Malik is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang has denied allegations that his party wants Maszlee Malik removed as education minister.

Lim said that the claims were made by two blogs, adding that this was likely a divisive tactic being employed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

The posts, published on the Daily News 24h and Ku Lihat Langit Biru sites, alleged that DAP was looking to force Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad into sacking Maszlee which would see fellow party member and deputy minister Teo Nie Cheng automatically succeed him.

It was further alleged in the two posts that DAP was looking to oust Maszlee because he was seen as pro-Malay and had failed to deliver on his manifesto promise of freeing up the Simpang Renggam toll.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the postings, which are lies and falsehoods.

“DAP had never asked the prime minister to replace Maszlee with Teo Nie Ching as education minister and the DAP has nothing to do with any petition asking Maszlee to resign; and such a dastardly lie is only the beginning of more lies and falsehoods,” he wrote in his statement today.

In another statement earlier today, Lim theorised how Najib and Low, also known as Jho Low, had employed six tactics since GE14 to win back the peoples’ support and vindicate them from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Among them, he said, was the divisive tactic to create or magnify rifts and divisions between political parties and personalities in Pakatan Harapan.

“Within an hour of my media statement warning that the Najib-Jho Low Psy-War Ops Centre have decided on a new gameplan to cause the collapse and disintegration of the Pakatan Harapan government and save the Malaysian Kleptocratic Duo I was given evidence to prove the veracity of my warning,” he added, referring to the blog posts alleging DAP’s stronghold.