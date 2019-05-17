Adib inquest: Coroner’s Court recalls expert witness Dr Shahrom

Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid leaves after attending the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court April 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, May 17 — The Coroner Court here today fixed May 27 and 28 to recall an expert witness to testify in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The witness is Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, a senior forensic pathology consultant in the United Kingdom who was also a former senior forensic and pathology consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad came to the decision after allowing the application by counsel Syazlin Mansor representing the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia and the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

Earlier, Syazlin made an application to recall the 29th witness as there were controversies over the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death.

“We believe there is no objection from the conducting officer based on the agreement reached when an application to recall the 24th witness, pathologist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi from Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) was submitted to the High Court last month,” she said.

The lawyer also suggested that an expert witness in the field of mechanical engineering be called to testify to explain on the force formula involving Muhammad Adib’s injuries which has become an issue in court.

Meanwhile, conducting officer, Faten Hadni Khairuddin urged the court to consider recalling the witness only to testify on his theory and not to conduct a new experiment to rebut the demonstration carried out by the HKL forensic team.

“We also recommend that an independent mechanical engineering expert be called and it is up to the court to decide whether the expert is selected by the stakeholders or the court,” she said.

Rofiah then suggested that Dr Shahrom should only testify in the form of questions and answers instead of conducting a new experiment.

On the application to call an expert witness in mechanical engineering, she urged all stakeholders to discuss in advance on the name of the expert witness as well as the questions to be submitted.

“The court needs a suggestion on the name, qualification (before making a decision). If you want to produce a witness, it is alright to testify in written form as with the 112 statements (sworn testimonies) or perhaps submit the questions and let the witness answer, because there are several issues such as readiness and if the (witness) is proposed by the KPKT, people may assume that the person is a paid witness,” she said.

Muhammad Adib, a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station EMRS unit was seriously injured in a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27 last year. He died at the National Heart Institute on December 17. — Bernama