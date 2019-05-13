Agong, Permaisuri Agong break fast with armed forces personnel

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Khalid Al-Walid Mosque, Defence Ministry in Jalan Padang Tembak for breaking of fast with armed forces personnel. Also present were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (right) and MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin (left). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today consented to attend the buka puasa (break-of-fast) session with members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at the Khalid Al-Walid Mosque, Ministry of Defence, in Jalan Padang Tembak here.

His arrival, together with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was greeted by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

They were also greeted by Army Chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi, Deputy Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya and Air Force Chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Also present were about 2,000 people comprising members of the public and members of the MAF.

Sultan Abdullah later performed the maghrib prayers with those present at the event.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also consented to present Ramadan contributions to 50 tahfiz students and MAF orphans. — Bernama