Taman Keramat Permai flats declared fit for human habitation

General view of the Block F, Permai Keramat Apartment at AU2, Taman Keramat April 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Good news for the more than 200 residents of Block F at Taman Keramat Permai Flat here as the building was confirmed safe for occupation by two consultants appointed by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS).

Last Friday, the residents were ordered to vacate the building and moved to the temporary evacuation centre at the Keramat AU2 multipurpose hall when cracks found in the structure of the building were reported to be worsening.

Selangor State Disaster Management Unit chief Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof said the decision was based on data collection and consultative evaluation carried out since last Saturday to Wednesday (May 1) which found no active land movements that could lead to risk.

“The joint technical meeting of PKNS, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council and consultants found that the structure of the Block F building was safe for occupation and no building movements were recorded,” he told a media conference at the Hulu Kelang state constituency’s women community centre here today.

The two appointed consultants are the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram) and Z and A Consulting firm.

Ahmad Fairuz said 37 families with more than 200 people who were housed in the multipurpose hall would be allowed to return home on Saturday.

“The residents are allowed to return home at 8am and the evacuation centre will be closed at 2pm (Saturday).

“Repair works on the cracks on building structure are in progress and expected to be completed within a month, while monitoring work will continue for the next six months,” he said.

He said the residents could continue to occupy their homes while the repair works were being carried out and PKNS contractors would try to minimise the risks when carrying out the works. — Bernama