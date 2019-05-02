Putrajaya considering grace period for foreign workers at ports, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference after chairing the National Shipping and Port Council meeting at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre May 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Port operators have pleaded with the government to allow them to hire foreign workers to work as prime movers at the docks for a certain duration, as a shortage of local workers continues to cause problems for the industry, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He said the appeal was made to his ministry, as well as the Human Resources Ministry and the Home Ministry, with discussions from all three needed before a government decision can be made.

“I spoke of this to them during a joint committee meeting last month, and am still awaiting a response from them.

“This issue is very pertinent now, considering that cargo movement in Malaysian ports has increased by 10 per cent since last year,” he told reporters after the National Shipping and Port Council meeting at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Loke said operators are not requesting for blanket approval, but instead for a period of up to five years where certain leeway is granted to them to employ a limited number of foreign workers.

“Within that time, they aim to lay down the infrastructure which will allow for autonomisation of prime movers’ jobs at the docks, similar to what is being practised at Shanghai’s ports and thereby saving time and human power,” he said.

Prime movers refer to truck drivers who transport shipping containers transferred from their vessels via cranes, to another vessel within the same port. Currently, port operators have been stopped from hiring foreign workers.

Loke said the shortage of workers, which has affected Port Klang and Pasir Gudang in Johor, is especially acute in the latter location.

“It is common for prime movers to work at Pasir Gudang for around six months where they will be trained, and then head to Singapore to work at the ports there due to the higher currency value.

“This means the shortage is estimated to be between 800 and 1,000 for the two locations,” he said, adding that attempts by port operators to attract more Malaysians to work as prime movers have not been very successful thus far.

At the same time, Loke also encouraged more locals to take up the profession, saying that remuneration in the industry is reasonable.

“A prime mover can expect to earn between RM3,000 to RM4,000, and be given specialised training along the way,” he said.