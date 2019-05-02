Malaysia Airlines introduces travel perks app for passengers, to become local hospitality hub

Malaysia Airlines group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May (centre) poses for a group photo at the airline’s latest ticketing office in Nu Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, May 2 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is aiming to be its passengers’ “travel buddy” via an app that will give them access to travel benefits such as vouchers for dining, tourist attractions, and hotels.

MAB group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May, when launching the online service at the airline’s newest ticketing office in Nu Sentral, told the press that the firm intends to bring all hospitality players into a single eco-system.

“We want to focus on building memorable experiences for our guests at every touchpoint, not just on Malaysia Airlines, but for their entire experience in Malaysia.

“This is where we intend to drive all hospitality players within the ecosystem to come together via our new app called MHassistant, your 24/7 travel buddy that looks beyond flights and into additional features such as MHvouchers where our guests can enjoy everything that our country has to offer,” said Lau.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Prior to the airline’s rebranding effort last year, MHassistant was known as MHfeedback.

She added that they will also launch another app, MHholidays, within months as part of the integration campaign to provide passengers a seamless experience in planning their holidays.

“We already have a few partners in the pipeline that’s already confirmed and once we launch the app, they are already on board. And the partners we have are already with some food and beverage dining outlets, hotel accommodations, tourist attractions - all within Malaysia,” she said.

Lau said she was not at liberty to disclose the partners already signed to MHHolidays, but said the airline plans on leveraging its partners’ skillset to ensure the best travel experience for their passengers.

Previously, the company had also introduced MHexplorer — an application to assist students travelling abroad by giving them discounts, extra baggage allowances and complimentary date changes.