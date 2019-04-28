Almost 800 police reports lodged against Zakir Naik follower

The police have received 790 complaints as today against a purported follower of Muslim preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly insulting Hinduism in a lecture. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The police have received 790 complaints as today against a purported follower of Muslim preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly insulting Hinduism in a lecture.

Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, in confirming Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu’s arrest in Perlis, said the Muslim preacher has been remanded for four days for investigation until May 1.

“The police is also tracking down a YouTube account owner to assist in investigations where the provocative remarks made against Hinduism were uploaded to a video clip online,” he said in a statement here.

Police have identified Info Sunnah Kelantan as the YouTube account owner.

Abdul Hamid warned the public not to misuse social media or any type of communication network to upload or disseminate any form of provocation that may trigger racial tension in the country.

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service.

Earlier, Perlis police chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad confirmed the 34-year-old’s arrest early this morning.

A brief video said to show Muhammad Zamri being taken into custody was posted on Facebook this morning by Seberang Perai Municipal City Councillor David Marshel in praise of the police and has since been shared on other social media platforms.

Muhammad Zamri has since restricted access to his Facebook page since his arrest.

Zamri Vinoth, who converted to Islam, is a known follower of controversial Muslim preacher Naik, who is wanted in his native home country of India for money laundering and hate speech charges.

Naik has been accused of denigrating other faiths and of being a threat to Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multicultural harmony.

However, Putrajaya has said Naik, who is a Malaysian permanent resident, is free to move about in the country as he has not broken any local laws.