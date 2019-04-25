Shafee: Najib’s case like movie where biggest suspect is a ‘victim’

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today maintained that Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a “victim”, claiming that the former prime minister’s current situation is akin to a movie.

Shafee said Najib’s “main defence” is that his bank account was “manipulated by people who are unauthorised, outsiders like Jho Low and others” as well as some bankers who had purportedly gone “rogue”.

“This case is very interesting. It is going to expose a lot of people.

“This is going to be almost like a movie, because the person who’s suspected most turns out, I think, in the end a victim,” he told reporters here after court proceedings in Najib’s trial.

Shafee alleged that the testimony of a prosecution witness today who was cross-examined by the defence team supported his claim.

Today is the ninth day of Najib’s trial over funds worth RM42 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

In this money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial, Najib is accused of having received RM42 million in illegal funds.

At the start of Najib’s trial, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said evidence would show that money flowed from SRC International through two other companies before reaching Najib’s accounts.

Last week, Shafee had claimed to reporters that Najib is “innocent”, alleging him to be a victim of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho’s conspiracy.