Pekan seniors bus themselves to KL in show of support for Najib, Rosmah

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is greeted by supporters as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — About 30 elder folk purporting to be from Pekan gathered at the Court Complex here in a show of solidarity with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

In a departure from the absence of support since Najib was initially charged, a group of around 15 middle-aged women greeted him as he arrived this morning for his trial over RM42 million of the SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib exchanged brief pleasantries with them before entering the complex before 9am.

More people of the same age then joined the group ahead of Rosmah’s appearance.

They smiled and greeted Rosmah when she exited the complex a few minutes after 10am.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor greets supporters as she leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019.

The former prime minister’s wife cheerfully shook hands and chatted with the group for about 10 minutes before leaving in her vehicle.

“We are just kampung folk, here from Pekan to show our support,” a man, who declined to be named, told Malay Mail when approached.

Najib is the elected representative of the Pekan federal constituency in Pahang.

The man also said they were not representing any organisations.

“We organised two buses on our own and arrived in Kuala Lumpur (from Pekan) this morning,” another man added.

The group will be leaving Kuala Lumpur at around 2pm today, he said.

They posed for a group photo session before leaving the complex.