Legoland scores a first promoting edutainment to over 500 Malaysian schools

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 —Legoland® Malaysia Resort has launched Eduplay Express 2019, a programme to bring outdoor learning to 500 schools in Peninsular Malaysia, beginning with Johor.

Introduced in 2014, the initiative allows students to participate in fun, educational and interactive activities which are closely designed to Lego’s DNA.

Legoland® Malaysia Resort is the first Legoland® in the world to organise the Eduplay Express programme to schools.

The resort has revamped its educational Lego® themed bus and will introduce a refresh education programme, including new educational workshops, available exclusively at Sea Life Malaysia, scheduled to open next month.

“Learning does not only take place within the four walls of a classroom. Through this programme, we hope to bring children outside to cultivate their creative thinking through fun educational activities,” said Legoland® Malaysia Resort general manager, Kurt Stocks.

“With the newly-refreshed education activities and revamped buses, we are aiming to reach out to 500 schools in Peninsular Malaysia by November.”

The refreshed education programme within the EDUPLAY Express bus will integrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics elements, adding on to the existing Legoland® Education Programme available at the theme park.

The initiative also extends to Sea Life Malaysia, the resort’s new marine life attraction, strives to teach students about marine life and the importance of conserving the delicate underwater ecosystem. — Bernama