Dr M to get Visionary Leader, Nation Builder prize for helping craft ‘New Malaysia’

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will receive the “Visionary Leader and Nation Builder” Award at the 20th Asian Association of Management Organisations (AAMO) triennial conference and dinner on April 29.

In association with the Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM), the organisation said it will present the award to Dr Mahathir for his stellar achievements in driving Malaysia’s transformation.

“The AAMO Council has unanimously agreed to confer the Visionary Leader and Nation Builder Award to Tun Mahathir honouring his vision, courage, self-sacrifice, endurance and distinguished leadership,” MIM president Datuk Ng Tieh Chua said in a statement today

Ng, who is also MIM chairman, said four inspiring leaders from Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, and India will be honoured for their outstanding leadership as the AAMO aims to acknowledge the efforts and leaders from member countries of the organisation.

“We wish to acknowledge high impact leaders who have achieved significant transformation in the way organisations and people think and operate.

“Our award winners have demonstrated a high level of passion, dedication and excellence, and instilled these qualities in their team,” Ng said.

The award ceremony will be at Hotel Istana here.

Leading up to the award night, the 20th AAMO Triennial Conference — Towards High Impact Leadership — will be held on Monday from 8am to pm at the Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur

The AAMO is an 11-member organisation which promotes and supports the development of professional management and leadership in Asia Pacific.