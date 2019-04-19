Want to do business in Pahang? Better be loyal to Sultan, Agong, says MB

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is pictured at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Pahang state government has today announced an additional condition for business licences and permits: Unconditional respect and loyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Sultan of Pahang.

In a report by The Star, the state’s Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said local authorities, departments and agencies that issue permits and licences in the state must add said condition to their requirements.

“The state government understands the sentiments of the assemblymen and a large number of the people in this state with regard to the contempt issue.

“This decision is effective immediately. Any violation will result in the permit or business licence being revoked,” Wan Rosdy reportedly said in his winding-up speech at the state assembly in Kuantan.

However, it is not clear how the authorities will monitor the condition.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is currently serving as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as well.

His son, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, is currently the Regent of Pahang.

Last week, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim warned that insults against the royal institution should not occur in a constitutional monarchy.

He made his remark while officiating the second session of the 14th Pahang State Legislative Assembly.

The regent also expressed concern over the attitude of “unscrupulous parties” who he said are challenging the sanctity of Islam in Malaysia.

In addition, he voiced concerns over what he called “negative elements” allegedly spreading among the Muslims such as liberal Islam and the acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.