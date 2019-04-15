ECRL construction to start as early as next month, says MRL CEO

MRL CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak speaks to reporters after a press conference on the East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) project in Putrajaya April 15, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said today work on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will begin as early as this coming May.

He said the expected construction date is subject to the approval from relevant authorities.

“We are looking as early as May subject to the approval from relevant authorities.

“Effectively when we signed the supplementary agreement on 12 April, the suspension was lifted so we are now in the process of planning and mobilising all the resources,” he told reporters, after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held a press conference on the matter, here today.

MORE TO COME