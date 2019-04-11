MCMC: Self-driving cars, buses among 5G tech available for Malaysians by 2022

MCMC chief digital officer Gerard Lim speaks during a media briefing for the 5G Malaysia Showcase in Putrajaya April 3, 2019.— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — In just three years’ time, Malaysians can enjoy self-driving cars and buses, one of many innovations powered by 5G technology, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said today.

All these (self-driving vehicles) can be achieved with the combination of 5G technology and sensors, cameras, radars and artificial intelligence, which enable vehicles to move on their own without human control, MCMC chief digital officer Gerard Lim said in a statement.

On April 3 this year, Lim had announced that it was possible for Malaysians to start using 5G by 2021 or 2002.

Besides the automotive sector, 5G could benefit other Malaysian industries including security, agriculture, education, manufacturing, healthcare and media and entertainment, the statement said.

An online connection with latency rates as low as 1 millisecond would also allow for consultation sessions and pre-diagnosis via teleconference calls with medical specialists, MCMC claimed.

Meanwhile, Lim asserted that the manufacturing sector stands to benefit most from robotics machinery that utilises sensors and 4k industrial cameras at 5G speeds.

Another highlight is the usage of precision farming via drone control, which reportedly will increase produce in a shorter period of time.

MCMC is organising the Malaysia 5G Showcase in Putrajaya from April 18-21.

A 5G-related test launch will take place on April 18, scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, while exhibitions will be opened to the public from April 20.