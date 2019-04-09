Malaysia, Singapore to share toll payment, ATM networks

Malaysians will abe able to use their MyDebit ATM cards in Singapore from the third quarter of this year. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 -- Malaysia and Singapore announced today a cross-border toll payment smart card called Combi Card that may be used by motorists travelling in both countries.

The card would be similar to Malaysia's Touch 'n Go and Singapore's EZ-Link cards.

“When officially implemented, the dual-currency Combi Card would allow users to pay for road tolls and parking charges in both countries with the same card,” said a joint press release following the 9th bilateral Leaders' Retreat here.

There are two land routes connecting Johor and Singapore: the Second Link crossing in Gelang Patah, and the busier Johor Causeway that links to JB Sentral in Johor Baru.

Daily, tens of thousands of motorists use the two crossings that are arguably the region’s busiest border connections.

Malaysians will also be able to use their MyDebit ATM cards in Singapore from the third quarter of this year.

Singaporeans can already use their own NETS ATM cards in over 3,500 outlets in Malaysia, the first country where those cards could be used outside Singapore.

The move was the result of the partnership between Singapore’s NETS and Malaysia’s PayNet.

Previously, officials from Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia met with counterparts from Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information at the annual Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee in the field of Information and Communications.

The two countries also noted the progress made towards concluding a Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Cooperation on Data, Cybersecurity and Digital Economy by October 2019.