NGOs march to Parliament demanding immediate set-up of IPCMC

Some 40 representatives of 50 NGOs in favour of the IPCMC marched from Padang Merbok to Parliament, April 8, 2019. — Picture by Lazareen Thaveethu Moses

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A second group of demonstrators held court outside Parliament today demanding the government move to establish the long-awaited Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) without further delay.

Also numbering about 40 people, similar to an earlier group of anti-Rome Statute demonstrators, the second group arrived at Parliament gates about 11.20am, after marching some 2km from Padang Merbok with their banner and handwritten cardboard placards.

The small number of demonstrators comprised representatives of some 50 non-governmental organisations including Eliminating Death in Custody Together (Edict), Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), the Bar Council Task Force on IPCMC, Society for the Promotion of Human Rights (Proham), Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram), and Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (Caged).

“The IPCMC must be quickly set up so that police who have abused their power can be immediately investigated,” Khalid Ismath, a representative from Edict, told reporters.

He said the demonstrators included some 10 representatives from families of people who died while in police custody.

The pro-IPCMC group members were able to hand their memorandum to Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah who sits on the parliamentary select committee on reforms and governance.

