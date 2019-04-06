Group to initiate civil suit against Johor govt over Sungai Kim Kim incident

Picture shows a section of the Sungai Kim Kim river in Pasir Gudang that is undergoing a clean-up. Oil booms had been fitted to stop the oily substance from floating further down river. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, April 6 — An action committee, formed to look into the compensation issues of the Sungai Kim Kim victims, is considering to initiate a civil suit against the Johor government, including the Johor menteri besar.

The committee, called the Sungai Kim Kim Victim’s Compensation Action Committee, will also name Department of Environment (DOE), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) and also the factory involved.

The group’s lawyer Kamarudin Ahmad said the committee will look into initiating the civil suit against the parties concerned, including Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

“We plan to file the civil suit by early June after we get more details and the medical reports of the victims of the Sungai Kim Kim toxic fume incident,” he said.

Earlier, Kamarudin had led more than 70 families affected by the Sungai Kim Kim toxic fume incident to lodge police reports at the Seri Alam district police headquarters at 3.30pm.

Kamarudin said the reports were for the victims to claim damages that had affected them from the alleged negligence of the state government and the parties that were involved.

He said the committee also gathered the victims to gave them a briefing on what their rights are and their next course of action.

“We expect more victims will come up to lodge reports on the matter.

“There are still victims out there who are unsure and do not know where or who they should bring their problems,” said Kamarudin.

Meanwhile, Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah confirmed receiving the police reports.

Last month it was reported that more than 4,000 people were affected and 111 schools were closed following the chemical waste incident at Sungai Kim Kim on March 7.

Two directors of a used tyre processing company had been charged over the disposal of scheduled wastes and air pollution in Sungai Kim Kim.