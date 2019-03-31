Penang govt targets 40:40:20 ratio for men, women in decision-making

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during the press conference in George Town January 15, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — The Penang state government targets a ratio of 40:40:20 as the benchmark for men and women’s participation at the decision-making level.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the ratio of 40 per cent men, 40 per cent women and 20 per cent men and women had been made a policy so that no one gender would dominate in the decision-making process.

“This balance of 20 per cent depends on who are capable, men or women, If the women get that 20 per cent, then the ratio will be 60 per cent women and 40 per cent men, or vice versa.

“This means no one gender forms more than 60 per cent, compared to previously when it was 70 per cent men (at the decision-making level) and 30 per cent women. Hence, this policy is more progressive for women than in the past,” he told reporters after opening the ‘Wanita Hebat Perkasa’ programme organised by the United Muslim Association, here, today.

However, he said this was still at the policy stage while the implementation had not been finalised.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Chow said with a women-friendly government policy and the existing social facilities, women should actively prepare themselves with various skills which could help them.

He said Penang was at the forefront in the women’s development agenda, hence it was focusing on balance in implementing policies at all levels.

“We feel proud that Penang is the pioneer in this and is committed to implementing the Gender Inclusion Policy. This effort is made not just for the benefit of the present but the future generations as well,” he added. — Bernama