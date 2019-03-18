Johor Sultan’s mother passes away

Tengku Puan Zanariah Almarhum Tengku Ahmad has passed away at the age of 78. ― Picture via Facebook/ Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's mother, Tengku Puan Zanariah Almarhum Tengku Ahmad has passed away.

She was 78.

Her death was made known through a post on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page where a post with a picture of his mother and the words “Al Fatihah” was posted at 8.15am today.

“Al-Fatihah, Almarhumah YAM Tengku Puan Zanariah Binti Almarhum Tengku Ahmad, bonda Sultan of Johor,” read the post.

Tengku Puan Zanariah was formerly the Sultanah of Johor until the death of her husband and the then Sultan of Johor, Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail in 2010.

She was later bestowed the title of Tunku Puan of Johor by the Johor state government.

Tengku Puan Zanariah was also the former Raja Permaisuri Agong between 1984 to 1989 when Sultan Iskandar was made the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Her remains will be placed at Istana Bukit Serene here before burial at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum by noon today.