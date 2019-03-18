Further study needed on proposed minimum allowance for interns, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks to reporters at Parliament, March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― The proposal to set a minimum allowance for students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) undergoing industrial training requires an in-depth study so as not to burden the industry, said Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said if the minimum allowance was implemented, it might burden employers, especially in the small and medium industry, and they won’t be able to afford to take the students in for practical training.

“The main aim of internship is to let the students put into practice the theories they have learned in the IPT in the actual work situation. Therefore, the allowance for the interns should depend on the allocation set aside by their respective employer,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Teo was replying to Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling), who asked about the government’s efforts in setting a minimum allowance for interns during their practical training in the private or public sectors.

She also said that the proposal for every employer to take in at least one intern a year needed to be looked into further as it was not stipulated under the existing law.

“If we want to make it compulsory for the employers, we need to amend the existing laws. Secondly, we need to make an accurate calculation of the number of companies in Malaysia and whether these companies are suitable to take in students for internship,” she added. ― Bernama