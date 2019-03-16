Minister says no restriction to travel to New Zealand

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks during the press conference on Malaysia’s tourism in 2018 in Putrajaya on February 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — There is no restriction for Malaysians to travel to New Zealand following the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch yesterday, which has claimed 49 lives.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said Malaysians travelling to New Zealand, are however advised to be more cautious and always adhere to the security regulations issued by the authorities there.

“If Wisma Putra (Foreign Ministry) says Malaysian do not have to go there, then we will not go,” he told reporters after launching the 2019 Matta Fair exhibition here today.

Three Malaysians have been reported injured in the incident, which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has labelled as terrorism. — Bernama