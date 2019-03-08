SIS: More Muslims seeking legal advice on polygamy, many secret Thai marriages

Sisters in Islam (SIS) programme manager Shareena Sheriff speaks during the launch of 2018 Telenisa Statistic book in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The number of Muslims asking for free legal advice on polygamy is rising, statistics from a legal clinic operated by Sisters in Islam (SIS) has shown.

Polygamy cases recorded at the Telenisa legal aid clinic rose from 75 in 2016 to 106 in 2017, and 176 in 2018.

The SIS said this was happening against a backdrop of weakening legal protection over the years for the current wife, which has made it easier and easier for Muslim men to take on more wives.

SIS programme manager Shareena Sheriff said many Muslim men secretly have subsequent marriages by going to Thailand to bypass Malaysian legal requirements that require these marriages to be validated in a Shariah court.

Shareena said it was a weakness of Malaysian law that Muslims who marry abroad are allowed to subsequently register it in Malaysia without having to first have it approved in court.

“So this is how these marriages remain secret, they marry in Thailand, they come back and secretly register it,” she said at the launch of Telenisa’s booklet on its 2018 statistics of cases it handled.

“In many marriages, the marriages are not even registered. When divorces happen, the status of the wife is as if they were never married,” she added.

According to Telenisa, cases of subsequent marriages that went unregistered in Malaysia amounted to 11.4 per cent of the 176 polygamy cases it handled in 2018, with affected wives losing their rights to inheritance and matrimonial property while their children are regarded as illegitimate.

Shareena also pointed out the problem of husbands either refusing to give money to provide for the maintenance or reducing such funds for the wife and children from the earlier marriage, after taking on a new wife.

Out of the 176 polygamy cases at Telenisa in 2018, 15.9 per cent revolved on complaints of subsequent marriages without the current wife’s knowledge, 15.2 per cent were on subsequent marriages without the current wife’s consent.

Cases in which husbands gave no money to their wives amounted to 9.7 per cent of the 176 cases, while 10.8 per cent said their children no longer receive financial provision from the husband.

As for the remaining cases, 10.8 per cent were on wives being unhappy, while 9.7 per cent involved absconded husbands, 7.4 per cent complaining of unjust rotation and 9.1 per cent involved other complaints.

The Telenisa booklet also outlined the unfair laws in Malaysia on polygamy, with SIS noting that the rights of the current wife have been increasingly chiselled away over the years with legal amendments in 1994 and 2006.

The 1994 amendment allows for secret polygamous marriages, by permitting the registration of illegal marriages — that were entered into without the court’s permission — with the payment of a small fine.

Muslim men who wanted to marry an additional wife previously had to show the marriage was both just and necessary, but the 2006 amendment loosened it to either just or necessary, with the risk of adultery by husband also acceptable as a necessary condition.

The booklet by SIS also noted that Muslim men are no longer legally required to maintain the standard of living of their current wives.

Deputy women, family and community development minister Hannah Yeoh, who officiated the launch of the Telenisa booklet, today acknowledged the importance of SIS’s work.

Yeoh also announced a pledge of RM20,000 to SIS, with the funds to be from her allocation as deputy minister.

MORE TO COME